Xbox One – Deals und Angebote im Zuge der Game Awards 2016
Heute Nacht wurden erneut verschiedene Spiele, deren Entwickler und Co. im Zuge der The Games Awards 2016 ausgezeichnet. Grund genug für Microsoft ergänzend zu den derzeit gültigen Deals with Gold ein paar weitere Angebote rauszuhauen.
Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Deals sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Silber- als auch Gold-Member verfügbar und es winken Rabatte, je nach Spiel, von bis zu 50%. Die Xbox One The Game Awards 2016 Deals sind bis 4. Dezember 2016 gültig – also zuschlagen, solange es geht!
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich!
Xbox One Deals – Game Awards 2016
- Battlefield 1 - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 20%
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Dark Souls III - Xbox One Game – 20%
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 20%
- Dishonored 2 - Xbox One Game – 17%
- DOOM - Xbox One Game – 50%
- DOOM Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 50%
- DOOM Season Pass - Add-On – 40%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 40%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30%
- Firewatch - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Forza Horizon 3 - Xbox One Game – 25%
- Gears of War 4 - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 25%
- Hyper Light Drifter - Xbox One Game – 33%
- INSIDE - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Killer Instinct: Season 3 Ultra Edition - Xbox One Game – 50%
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens - Xbox One Game – 30%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 35%
- Mafia III - Xbox One Game – 30%
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 35%
- NBA 2K17 - Xbox One Game – 30%
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition - Xbox One Game – 35%
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition Gold - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Overwatch: Origins Edition - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Oxenfree - Xbox One Game – 50%
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 – Digital Exclusive - Xbox One Game – 35%
- The Banner Saga 2 - Xbox One Game – 20%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood & Wine - Add-On – 25%
- The Witness - Xbox One Game – 33%
- Titanfall 2 - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Xbox One Game – 50%
- XCOM 2 - Xbox One Game – 35%
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40%
