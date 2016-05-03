Xbox One – Deals und Angebote im Zuge der Game Awards 2016

Heute Nacht wurden erneut verschiedene Spiele, deren Entwickler und Co. im Zuge der The Games Awards 2016 ausgezeichnet. Grund genug für Microsoft ergänzend zu den derzeit gültigen Deals with Gold ein paar weitere Angebote rauszuhauen.

Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Deals sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Silber- als auch Gold-Member verfügbar und es winken Rabatte, je nach Spiel, von bis zu 50%. Die Xbox One The Game Awards 2016 Deals sind bis 4. Dezember 2016 gültig – also zuschlagen, solange es geht!

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich!

Xbox One Deals – Game Awards 2016