insidegames
Xbox One X – Alle Xbox One X Enhanced-Spiele im Überblick
Mit Ankündigung der Xbox One X während der E3 2017 hat Microsoft bekanntgegeben, dass bereits für Xbox One erschienene Spiele grafisch für die technisch modifizierte Xbox One X optimiert werden. Mehr als Einhundert Spiele sollen demnach zum Start der Xbox One X Anfang November 2017 als sogenannte Enhanced-Version verfügbar sein.
Passend dazu hat Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb eine aktualisierte Liste veröffentlicht, die alle Xbox One-Titel enthält, die ab dem 7. November 2017 in verbesserter Version auch auf Xbox One X gespielt werden können. Um die nachfolgenden Spiele in optimierter Fassung zu genießen, müsst ihr, wenn es soweit ist, nichts weiter tun als ein kostenloses Update, welches dann für die jeweiligen Titel bereitgestellt wird, herunterzuladen.
Xbox One X Enhanced Spiele
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – Focus Home Interactive
- Anthem – Electronic Arts
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) – Studio Wildcard
- Ashen – Annapurna
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Ubisoft
- ASTRONEER (Game Preview) – System Era
B
- Battlerite – Stunlock Studios
- Below – Capybara
- Black Desert – PearlAbyss Corp.
- Brawlout – Angry Mob Games
C
- Chess Ultra – Ripstone Publishing
- CODE VEIN – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
- Conan Exiles – Funcom
- Crackdown 3 – Microsoft Studios
D
- Danger Zone – Three Fields Entertainment LTD
- Dark and Light – Snail Games
- Darksiders III – THQ Nordic
- Dead Rising 4 – CAPCOM CO., LTD
- Deep Rock Galactic – Coffee Stain
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – Activision Blizzard
- Dishonored 2 – Bethesda
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Bethesda
- Disneyland Adventures – Microsoft Studios
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – Dovetail Games Ltd
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
E
- EA SPORTS FIFA 18 – Electronic Arts
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 – Electronic Arts
- Elex – THQ Nordic
- Elite: Dangerous – Frontier Developments Plc.
- EVERSPACE – ROCKFISH Games GmbH
F
- F1 2017 – Deep Silver
- Fable Fortune – Mediatonic Ltd.
- Fallout 4 – Bethesda
- Farming Simulator 17 – Focus Home Interactive
- Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix
- Firewatch – Campo Santo
- For Honor – Ubisoft
- Forza Horizon 3 – Microsoft Studios
- Forza Motorsport 7 – Microsoft Studios
G
- Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios
- Gravel – Milestone
H
- Halo 5: Guardians – Microsoft Studios
- Halo Wars 2 – Microsoft Studios
- Hand of Fate 2 – Defiant Development
- Hello Neighbor – tinyBuild LLC
- HITMAN – Square Enix
- Homefront: The Revolution – Deep Silver
I
- Injustice 2 – Warner Bros.
J
- Jurassic World Evolution – Frontier Developments Plc.
K
- Killer Instinct – Microsoft Studios
- Killing Floor 2 – Tripwire Interactive LLC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Deep Silver
L
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Square Enix
M
- Mafia III – 2K Games
- Mantis Burn Racing – VooFoo Studios Ltd.
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE – KONAMI
- Metro: Exodus – Deep Silver
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Warner Brothers Interactive
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition – Microsoft Studios
- Minion Masters – BetaDwarf
- Monster Hunter: World – CAPCOM CO., LTD
N
- NBA 2K18 – 2K Games
- Need for Speed Payback – Electronic Arts
O
- Ooblets – Glumberland
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp – Microsoft Studios
- Outcast – Second Contact – Bigben
- Outlast 2 – Red Barrels
P
- Paladins – Hi-Rez Studios
- Path of Exile – Grinding Gear Games
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
- Portal Knights – 505 Games
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – KONAMI
- Project CARS 2 – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Q
- Quantum Break – Microsoft Studios
R
- Raiders of the Broken Planet – Mercury Steam
- Railway Empire – Kalypso
- Real Farm Sim 2018 – SOEDESCO
- ReCore – Microsoft Studios
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – CAPCOM CO., LTD
- RiME – Tequila Works
- ROBLOX – Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity – Freejam Ltd.
- Rocket League – Psyonix
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure – Microsoft Studios
S
- Sea of Thieves – Microsoft Studios
- Slime Rancher – Monomi Park, LLC
- SMITE – Hi-Rez Studios
- Sonic Forces – Sega
- Star Wars Battlefront II – Electronic Arts
- State of Decay 2 – Microsoft Studios
- STEEP – Ubisoft
- Strange Brigade – Rebellion Developments
- Super Lucky’s Tale – Microsoft Studios
- SUPERHOT – Superhot
- Surviving Mars – Paradox Interactive
T
- Tennis World Tour – Bigben
- The Artful Escape – Annapurna
- The Crew 2 – Ubisoft
- The Darwin Project – Scavenger Studio
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – Bethesda
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Bethesda
- The Last Night – Raw Fury
- The Long Dark – Hinterland
- The Surge – Focus Home Interactive
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – CD Projekt
- Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ubisoft
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft
- Train Sim World – Dovetail Games Ltd
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Bigben
U
V
W
- Warframe – Digital Extremes
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – Fatshark AB
- We Happy Few – Gearbox
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Bethesda
- World of Tanks – Wargaming
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – Bigben
X
Y
Z
- Zoo Tycoon – Microsoft Studios
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -