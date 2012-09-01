Xbox One X – Alle Xbox One X Enhanced-Spiele im Überblick

Mit Ankündigung der Xbox One X während der E3 2017 hat Microsoft bekanntgegeben, dass bereits für Xbox One erschienene Spiele grafisch für die technisch modifizierte Xbox One X optimiert werden. Mehr als Einhundert Spiele sollen demnach zum Start der Xbox One X Anfang November 2017 als sogenannte Enhanced-Version verfügbar sein.

Passend dazu hat Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb eine aktualisierte Liste veröffentlicht, die alle Xbox One-Titel enthält, die ab dem 7. November 2017 in verbesserter Version auch auf Xbox One X gespielt werden können. Um die nachfolgenden Spiele in optimierter Fassung zu genießen, müsst ihr, wenn es soweit ist, nichts weiter tun als ein kostenloses Update, welches dann für die jeweiligen Titel bereitgestellt wird, herunterzuladen.

Xbox One X Enhanced Spiele

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Focus Home Interactive

Anthem – Electronic Arts

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) – Studio Wildcard

Ashen – Annapurna

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Ubisoft

ASTRONEER (Game Preview) – System Era

B

Battlerite – Stunlock Studios

Below – Capybara

Black Desert – PearlAbyss Corp.

Brawlout – Angry Mob Games

C

Chess Ultra – Ripstone Publishing

CODE VEIN – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Conan Exiles – Funcom

Crackdown 3 – Microsoft Studios

D

Danger Zone – Three Fields Entertainment LTD

Dark and Light – Snail Games

Darksiders III – THQ Nordic

Dead Rising 4 – CAPCOM CO., LTD

Deep Rock Galactic – Coffee Stain

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – Activision Blizzard

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Bethesda

Disneyland Adventures – Microsoft Studios

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – Dovetail Games Ltd

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Dynasty Warriors 9 – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

E

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 – Electronic Arts

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 – Electronic Arts

Elex – THQ Nordic

Elite: Dangerous – Frontier Developments Plc.

EVERSPACE – ROCKFISH Games GmbH

F

F1 2017 – Deep Silver

Fable Fortune – Mediatonic Ltd.

Fallout 4 – Bethesda

Farming Simulator 17 – Focus Home Interactive

Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix

Firewatch – Campo Santo

For Honor – Ubisoft

Forza Horizon 3 – Microsoft Studios

Forza Motorsport 7 – Microsoft Studios

G

Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios

Gravel – Milestone

H

Halo 5: Guardians – Microsoft Studios

Halo Wars 2 – Microsoft Studios

Hand of Fate 2 – Defiant Development

Hello Neighbor – tinyBuild LLC

HITMAN – Square Enix

Homefront: The Revolution – Deep Silver

I

Injustice 2 – Warner Bros.

J

Jurassic World Evolution – Frontier Developments Plc.

K

Killer Instinct – Microsoft Studios

Killing Floor 2 – Tripwire Interactive LLC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Deep Silver

L

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Square Enix

M

Mafia III – 2K Games

Mantis Burn Racing – VooFoo Studios Ltd.

METAL GEAR SURVIVE – KONAMI

Metro: Exodus – Deep Silver

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Warner Brothers Interactive

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition – Microsoft Studios

Minion Masters – BetaDwarf

Monster Hunter: World – CAPCOM CO., LTD

N

NBA 2K18 – 2K Games

Need for Speed Payback – Electronic Arts

O

Ooblets – Glumberland

Ori and the Will of the Wisp – Microsoft Studios

Outcast – Second Contact – Bigben

Outlast 2 – Red Barrels

P

Paladins – Hi-Rez Studios

Path of Exile – Grinding Gear Games

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.

Portal Knights – 505 Games

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – KONAMI

Project CARS 2 – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Q

Quantum Break – Microsoft Studios

R

Raiders of the Broken Planet – Mercury Steam

Railway Empire – Kalypso

Real Farm Sim 2018 – SOEDESCO

ReCore – Microsoft Studios

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – CAPCOM CO., LTD

RiME – Tequila Works

ROBLOX – Roblox

Robocraft Infinity – Freejam Ltd.

Rocket League – Psyonix

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure – Microsoft Studios

S

Sea of Thieves – Microsoft Studios

Slime Rancher – Monomi Park, LLC

SMITE – Hi-Rez Studios

Sonic Forces – Sega

Star Wars Battlefront II – Electronic Arts

State of Decay 2 – Microsoft Studios

STEEP – Ubisoft

Strange Brigade – Rebellion Developments

Super Lucky’s Tale – Microsoft Studios

SUPERHOT – Superhot

Surviving Mars – Paradox Interactive

T

Tennis World Tour – Bigben

The Artful Escape – Annapurna

The Crew 2 – Ubisoft

The Darwin Project – Scavenger Studio

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Bethesda

The Last Night – Raw Fury

The Long Dark – Hinterland

The Surge – Focus Home Interactive

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – CD Projekt

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft

Train Sim World – Dovetail Games Ltd

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Bigben

U

V

W

Warframe – Digital Extremes

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – Fatshark AB

We Happy Few – Gearbox

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Bethesda

World of Tanks – Wargaming

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – Bigben

X

Y

Z