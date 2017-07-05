Top News

Xbox – Ultimate Game Sale 2017 mit vielen Angeboten für Xbox One und Xbox 360

Veröffentlicht 5. Juli 2017 | 19:56 Uhr von Sandra




Für den Fall, dass ihr es unter Umständen noch nicht bekommen habt… Microsoft hat einmal mehr einen Xbox Ultimate Game Sale gestartet, der bereits seit einigen Tagen auch im Xbox Store noch bis einschließlich 10. Juli 2017 verfügbar ist.

Im Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 wartet ein vielfältiges Angebot auf euch. Es gibt Rabatte auf über 350 verschiedene Games, Hardware und Zubehör, die im Microsoft Store, Xbox Store und Windows Store angeboten werden. Als Xbox Gold-Mitglied erhaltet ihr außerdem im Xbox Store für Xbox 360- bzw. Xbox One-Deals, je nach Spiel, zusätzlich noch bis zu zehn Prozent Nachlass extra.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.  Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 10. Juli 2017 gültig.

Xbox One – Ultimate Game Sale 2017

#KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
ABZÛ Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Air Guitar Warrior for Kinect Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Bastion Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 10% / 20% UGS
Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Beach Buggy Racing Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Cabela’s African Adventures Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 17% / 25% UGS
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 10% / 20% UGS
Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One Game 10% / 20% UGS
ClusterTruck Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dark Souls III Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Dead Rising 3 Season Pass Add-On 70% / 80% UGS
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Deadpool Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Deformers Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Destiny – The Collection Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Dishonored 2 Xbox One Game 17% / 25% UGS
DOOM Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Enter the Gungeon Xbox Play Anywhere 25% / 25% UGS
EVERSPACE Xbox Play Anywhere 20% / 20% UGS
F1 2016 Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 30% / 40% UGS
Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 35% / 45% UGS
Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
FINAL FANTASY XV Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Flinthook Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
FOR HONOR Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
FOR HONOR Gold Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
FOR HONOR Standard Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 67% / 75% UGS
Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack Add-On 60% / 60% UGS
Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Furi Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Gears of War 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% / 40% UGS
Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Get Even Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free Add-On 17% / 25% UGS
Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free Add-On 25% / 33% UGS
Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free Add-On 35% / 45% UGS
Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free Add-On 45% / 45% UGS
Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free Add-On 20% / 20% UGS
Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs Add-On 15% / 15% UGS
Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free Add-On 30% / 30% UGS
Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free Add-On 15% / 15% UGS
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
How to Survive 2 Xbox One Game 35% / 45% UGS
Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 15% / 25% UGS
Jump Stars Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% / 40% UGS
Kona Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes  Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 20% / 30% UGS
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Little Nightmares Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Mafia III Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Mafia III Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Mantis Burn Racing Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Mass Effect: Andromeda Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 17% / 25% UGS
Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Narcosis Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
NBA Playgrounds Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Necropolis Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Outlast 2 Xbox One Game 10% / 20% UGS
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Oxenfree Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Party Hard Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Portal Knights Xbox One Game 17% / 25% UGS
Prey Xbox One Game 10% / 17% UGS
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 – Digital Exclusive Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Project CARS Digital Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Quantum Break Xbox Play Anywhere 60% / 67% UGS
R.B.I. Baseball 17 Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
ReCore Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 30% / 40% UGS
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 25% / 35% UGS
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Reus Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Riptide GP: Renegade Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Rock Band Rivals Expansion Add-On 20% / 30% UGS
Rocket League Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Saints Row Metro Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
ScreamRide Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Snake Pass Xbox Play Anywhere 40% / 40% UGS
Sniper Elite 4 Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Song of the Deep Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Spheroids Xbox Play Anywhere 50% / 50% UGS
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
STEEP Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
STEEP Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Subnautica (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Sunset Overdrive Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% UGS
Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix Xbox One Game 70% / 80% UGS
SUPERHOT Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Terraria Xbox One Game 70% / 80% UGS
The Bunker Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Crew Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
The Culling (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 10% / 20% UGS
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 17% / 25% UGS
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade Add-On 17% / 25% UGS
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Escapists Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Little Acre Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Telltale Games Collection Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox One Game 70% / 80% UGS
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 70% / 80% UGS
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
The Witness Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
The Wolf Among Us Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Thief Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play Anywhere 35% / 35% UGS
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 60% / 70% UGS
Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
Tokyo 42 Xbox One Game 25% / 33% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 20% / 30% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Troll and I Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Trove Fast Fortune Pack Add-On 17% / 25% UGS
ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 30% / 40% UGS
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Xbox One Game 25% / 35% UGS
Voodoo Vince: Remastered Xbox Play Anywhere 35% / 35% UGS
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
Worms W.M.D. Xbox One Game 40% / 50% UGS
WWE 2K17 Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% / 60% UGS
WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kickstart Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
WWE 2K17 Season Pass Add-On 30% / 40% UGS
Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 17% / 25% UGS
Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One Game 67% / 75% UGS

Xbox 360 – Ultimate Game Sale 2017

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare  Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Armored Core: Verdict Day Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Games On Demand 50% / 60% UGS
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Beautiful Katamari Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
BioShock Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
BioShock 2 Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
BioShock Infinite Backward Compatibility 60% / 70% UGS
Blue Dragon Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Bomberman Battlefest Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Borderlands Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
Borderlands 2 Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Arcade 60% / 70% UGS
Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013 Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Cabela’s Survival: SoK Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 30% / 40% UGS
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 50% / 60% UGS
Call of Juarez Gunslinger Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Castlevania Harmony of Despair Arcade 57% / 67% UGS
Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Contra Arcade 40% / 50% UGS
Crackdown Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Dead Rising Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Dead Rising 2: Case West Backward Compatibility 20% / 30% UGS
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Backward Compatibility 20% / 30% UGS
Deadpool Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Destiny: The Taken King Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary Edition Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatibility 70% / 80% UGS
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Enslaved Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Eternal Sonata Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Fable Anniversary Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Fable II Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Fable III Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Fable Trilogy Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Fallout 3 Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Far Cry 3 Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
Frogger Arcade 40% / 50% UGS
Galaga Legions Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) Add-On 60% / 70% UGS
Gears of War Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Gears of War 2 Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection Add-On 65% / 75% UGS
Gears of War 3 Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Gears of War 3 Season Pass Add-On 65% / 75% UGS
Gears of War: Judgment Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatibility 45% / 55% UGS
Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 30% / 40% UGS
Hitman HD Pack Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Hitman: Blood Money Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
How to Survive Arcade 65% / 75% UGS
Jurassic Park: The Game Backward Compatibility 70% / 80% UGS
Just Cause 2 Backward Compatibility 70% / 80% UGS
KILLER IS DEAD Backward Compatibility 70% / 80% UGS
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Arcade 70% / 80% UGS
Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Lost Odyssey Backward Compatibility 66% / 76% UGS
Mafia II Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Mass Effect Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Edition Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Metro 2033 Games On Demand 75% / 85% UGS
Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 75% / 85% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
MONOPOLY PLUS Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade 65% / 75% UGS
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
Oblivion Backward Compatibility 40% / 50% UGS
PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2 Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+ Arcade 65% / 75% UGS
Prey Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 Games On Demand 23% / 33% UGS
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 50% / 60% UGS
Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Rayman Legends Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatibility 57% / 67% UGS
Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 40% / 50% UGS
Remember Me Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Resident Evil Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 50% / 60% UGS
Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 55% / 65% UGS
Resident Evil 5 – Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 50% / 60% UGS
Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 55% / 65% UGS
Risen Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Sacred 3 Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Sacred Citadel Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Saints Row Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Saints Row 2 Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Saints Row IV Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Saints Row: The Third Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
ScreamRide Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Silent Hill: HD Collection Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
Skate 3 Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Sniper Elite 3 Games On Demand 60% / 70% UGS
Soulcalibur II HD Online Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
Soulcalibur V  Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
South Park: The Stick of Truth Backward Compatibility 50% / 60% UGS
Spec Ops: The Line Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
SSX Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS
State of Decay Arcade 65% / 75% UGS
State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 65% / 75% UGS
State of Decay: Lifeline Add-On 65% / 75% UGS
Street Fighter X Tekken Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass Add-On 60% / 70% UGS
Tales of Vesperia Games On Demand 65% / 75% UGS
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 75% / 85% UGS
The Darkness II Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
The Evil Within Games On Demand 40% / 50% UGS
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) Add-On 60% / 70% UGS
The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS Add-On 70% / 80% UGS
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition Backward Compatibility 75% / 85% UGS
The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass Add-On 60% / 70% UGS
Thief Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Tomb Raider Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Tomb Raider Underworld Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Tomb Raider: Legend Games On Demand 70% / 80% UGS
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD Arcade 57% / 67% UGS
WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 57% / 67% UGS
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatibility 65% / 75% UGS

 


