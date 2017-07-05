insidegames
Xbox – Ultimate Game Sale 2017 mit vielen Angeboten für Xbox One und Xbox 360
Für den Fall, dass ihr es unter Umständen noch nicht bekommen habt… Microsoft hat einmal mehr einen Xbox Ultimate Game Sale gestartet, der bereits seit einigen Tagen auch im Xbox Store noch bis einschließlich 10. Juli 2017 verfügbar ist.
Im Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 wartet ein vielfältiges Angebot auf euch. Es gibt Rabatte auf über 350 verschiedene Games, Hardware und Zubehör, die im Microsoft Store, Xbox Store und Windows Store angeboten werden. Als Xbox Gold-Mitglied erhaltet ihr außerdem im Xbox Store für Xbox 360- bzw. Xbox One-Deals, je nach Spiel, zusätzlich noch bis zu zehn Prozent Nachlass extra.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 10. Juli 2017 gültig.
Xbox One – Ultimate Game Sale 2017
|#KILLALLZOMBIES
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|ABZÛ
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Air Guitar Warrior for Kinect
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Bastion
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Battlefield 1
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|10% / 20%
|UGS
|Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Beach Buggy Racing
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Cabela’s African Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
|Add-On
|10% / 20%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|UGS
|ClusterTruck
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dark Souls III Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Deadpool
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Deformers
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Destiny – The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|DOOM
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Enter the Gungeon
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% / 25%
|UGS
|EVERSPACE
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20% / 20%
|UGS
|F1 2016
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 45%
|UGS
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|FINAL FANTASY XV
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Flinthook
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|FOR HONOR Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|FOR HONOR Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|FOR HONOR Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island
|Add-On
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack
|Add-On
|60% / 60%
|UGS
|Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Furi
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% / 40%
|UGS
|Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free
|Add-On
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free
|Add-On
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free
|Add-On
|35% / 45%
|UGS
|Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free
|Add-On
|45% / 45%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free
|Add-On
|20% / 20%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs
|Add-On
|15% / 15%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free
|Add-On
|30% / 30%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free
|Add-On
|15% / 15%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|Has-Been Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|How to Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 45%
|UGS
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One Game
|15% / 25%
|UGS
|Jump Stars
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Just Cause 3
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Just Cause 3 XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Kona
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Madden NFL 17
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Mafia III
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Mantis Burn Racing
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Narcosis
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|NASCAR Heat Evolution
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|NBA Playgrounds
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Necropolis
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Outlast 2
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|UGS
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Oxenfree
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Prey
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 17%
|UGS
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 – Digital Exclusive
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Project CARS Digital Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Quantum Break
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|R.B.I. Baseball 17
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|ReCore
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Reus
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Riptide GP: Renegade
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Rock Band Rivals Expansion
|Add-On
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Rocket League
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row Metro Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|ScreamRide
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Slain: Back from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Snake Pass
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% / 40%
|UGS
|Sniper Elite 4
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Song of the Deep
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Spheroids
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 50%
|UGS
|State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|STEEP
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|STEEP Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Subnautica (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|UGS
|Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|SUPERHOT
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Terraria
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|The Bunker
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Crew
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|The Culling (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|UGS
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
|Add-On
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Little Acre
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Telltale Games Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Witness
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|The Wolf Among Us
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Thief
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Thimbleweed Park
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% / 35%
|UGS
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Titanfall 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Tokyo 42
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Troll and I
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Trove Fast Fortune Pack
|Add-On
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|UGS
|Voodoo Vince: Remastered
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% / 35%
|UGS
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Worms W.M.D.
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kickstart
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17 Season Pass
|Add-On
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|UGS
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|UGS
Xbox 360 – Ultimate Game Sale 2017
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Armored Core: Verdict Day
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Games On Demand
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Beautiful Katamari
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|BioShock
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatibility
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Bomberman Battlefest
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Arcade
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Cabela’s Survival: SoK
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|Arcade
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Contra
|Arcade
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Crackdown
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatibility
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatibility
|20% / 30%
|UGS
|Deadpool
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Destiny: The Taken King
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatibility
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Enslaved
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Eternal Sonata
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Fable Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Fable II
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Fable III
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Fable Trilogy
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Frogger
|Arcade
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Galaga Legions
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)
|Add-On
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Gears of War
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Gears of War 2
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection
|Add-On
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Gears of War 3
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Gears of War 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatibility
|45% / 55%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|30% / 40%
|UGS
|Hitman HD Pack
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|How to Survive
|Arcade
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Jurassic Park: The Game
|Backward Compatibility
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatibility
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|KILLER IS DEAD
|Backward Compatibility
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatibility
|66% / 76%
|UGS
|Mafia II
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|UGS
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Ms. PAC-MAN
|Arcade
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatibility
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|Arcade
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Prey
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|Games On Demand
|23% / 33%
|UGS
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Games On Demand
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatibility
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Remember Me
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Resident Evil
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|55% / 65%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 5 – Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|55% / 65%
|UGS
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row 2
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Saints Row: The Third
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|ScreamRide
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Sleeping Dogs
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Sniper Elite 3
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Soulcalibur II HD Online
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Soulcalibur V
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|Backward Compatibility
|50% / 60%
|UGS
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|SSX
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Add-On
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Tales of Vesperia
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|UGS
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|UGS
|The Darkness II
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|The Evil Within
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)
|Add-On
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|Backward Compatibility
|75% / 85%
|UGS
|The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% / 70%
|UGS
|Thief
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|UGS
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
|Arcade
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|WWE 2K17
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|UGS
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatibility
|65% / 75%
|UGS
